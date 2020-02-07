WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain, Strong Winds
BOSTON (CBS) — One of the most significant trades in MLB history is currently being hung up due to the physical health of … Brusdal Graterol.

Yes, more than two days after news broke of the three-team trade that was sending Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, the deal has yet to become official. That’s been the case due to the medical evaluation of Graterol, the hard-throwing right-hander who was supposed to be going from Minnesota to Boston in the deal.

While it seemed like a minor hiccup at first, it’s now creating quite the problem.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that while the initial feelings regarding the issue were positive, the entire deal is now “not a certainty” to get done.

Both Heyman and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Friday morning that the Sox are seeking additional compensation in the deal.

According to Rosenthal, the Red Sox determined based on Graterol’s medical records that he projects more as a reliever than a starter. As such, the Red Sox want to receive more in the deal than just Graterol and outfielder Alex Verdugo.

WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche reported Friday morning that there’s still optimism in Boston that the deal gets completed.

It’s obviously a complicated scenario. Though Graterol in this case would be considered the problem, the Twins likely don’t feel compelled to give up any more prospects, considering their only return in the deal is Kenta Maeda. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have Mookie Betts hanging in the balance, so the onus may ultimately fall on them to give up more in order to complete the deal.

