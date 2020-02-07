



BOSTON (CBS) — One of the most significant trades in MLB history is currently being hung up due to the physical health of … Brusdal Graterol.

Yes, more than two days after news broke of the three-team trade that was sending Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, the deal has yet to become official. That’s been the case due to the medical evaluation of Graterol, the hard-throwing right-hander who was supposed to be going from Minnesota to Boston in the deal.

While it seemed like a minor hiccup at first, it’s now creating quite the problem.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that while the initial feelings regarding the issue were positive, the entire deal is now “not a certainty” to get done.

Red Sox are said to be trying to reconfigure the part of the Betts 3-team deal with the Twins (meaning more than Graterol). While there’s still hope the mega deal gets done in some form, some involved are now suggesting it’s not a certainty. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 7, 2020

Both Heyman and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Friday morning that the Sox are seeking additional compensation in the deal.

Talks will continue today between at least the Red Sox and Twins. But while there’s obvious urgency here and all 3 teams are motivated to complete the Mookie mega deal, movement has been slow. Boston is niw believed looking for a 2nd top prospect in addition to Graterol. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 7, 2020

Talks between #MNTwins and #RedSox to resolve differences over value of right-hander Brusdar Graterol going slowly, sources tell The Athletic. One alternative is for #Dodgers to acquire prospect from another club to help bridge gap. Story from earlier: https://t.co/ZtX8TdUGJ7 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 7, 2020

According to Rosenthal, the Red Sox determined based on Graterol’s medical records that he projects more as a reliever than a starter. As such, the Red Sox want to receive more in the deal than just Graterol and outfielder Alex Verdugo.

WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche reported Friday morning that there’s still optimism in Boston that the deal gets completed.

It’s obviously a complicated scenario. Though Graterol in this case would be considered the problem, the Twins likely don’t feel compelled to give up any more prospects, considering their only return in the deal is Kenta Maeda. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have Mookie Betts hanging in the balance, so the onus may ultimately fall on them to give up more in order to complete the deal.