KINGSTON (CBS) — An unknown odor in a classroom at a Kingston high school Friday morning sent a teacher and several students to a hospital, according to the state fire marshal.

A state hazmat response team was deployed to Silver Lake Regional High School as a result of the report. The fire marshal said one teacher and several students were taken to hospitals for evaluation.

The HVAC system has been shut down and the school evacuated while the situation is assessed.

The scene at Silver Lake Regional High School. (Photo Credit: David Curran)

No further information has been released.

