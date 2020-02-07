Comments
DENNIS (CBS) – Sipping a beer on the beach in Dennis this summer could cost you. The Cape Cod Times reports that fines are going up for having alcohol at a town beach.
Violators will now pay $100 instead of $50 for a first offense, and $300 for a second. They also stand to lose their beach passes.
The newspaper reports that the town will boost the number of beach monitors from five to 10. Monitors will have the discretion to issue a warning or a fine for a first offense.
There are already signs around town beaches notifying the public about the alcohol ban.