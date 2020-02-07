BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Public Health Commission is holding a community meeting on coronavirus in Chinatown Friday. The meeting will focus on the recommended steps to stay healthy and give an update on the outbreak.
The meeting is at Josiah Quincy Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. It will be held in English and Cantonese.
There have been 12 coronavirus cases in the country, including one in Boston. A man in his 20s who attends UMass Boston tested positive for the infection last week. He has remained in isolation.