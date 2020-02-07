BOSTON (CBS) – Video taken by a witness at the scene of a shooting outside Brigham & Women’s Hospital Friday appears to show the suspect fleeing from police. Officers later shot and killed that man after a pursuit that ended on Route 9 in Chestnut Hill.
The video shows a man limping as he gets into a car. He is surrounded by police cruisers and several officers with guns drawn, but is able to drive away.
A witness who lives nearby told WBZ-TV that she heard at least 15 gunshots.
“It was just chaos,” Tammy Tene said.
A valet shot outside the hospital is in serious, but stable, condition, Brigham and Women’s said.
The chase ended with a crash on Chestnut Hill, where police fatally shot the suspect. The incident shut down part of Route 9 from Chestnut Hill Avenue to Hammond Street.