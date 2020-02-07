BOSTON (CBS) — After a lackluster start to February, the last 24 hours have been rather tough. Friday morning started off as freezing rain once again making for very slick travel.
This trend will continue as we move through the morning hours, specifically for interior locations. The ice accretion isn’t as drastic as Thursday but certainly does enough to keep a coating from Worcester County to the Merrimack Valley through lunchtime.
Steady and rather heavy rain is expected during the afternoon hours and the icy concern should be out of our way for the evening commute. This spells good news for your Friday evening plans, however, very gusty winds replace the showers.
A Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning will remain in effect from 2 p.m.-10 p.m. SUVs and high profile vehicles will undoubtedly feel the gusts during the ride home and these strong winds have the potential to generate power outages as well as downed limbs/trees. Cape Cod and Nantucket could even register 70 mph gusts!
The 25-35 mph gusts continue overnight leading to chilly conditions. Overnight lows should remain in the teens. But, with the wind holding through most of the morning hours, it will feel like the single digits early Saturday. The silver lining of the cold is sunshine! Blue sky finally returns and should remain all day long Saturday and most of Sunday.