ASHLAND (CBS) – A grandfather and grandson narrowly escaped after their car got stuck on commuter rail tracks in Ashland Thursday night. With the gates down and a train just moments away, the grandfather waved frantically for the train to stop while the boy ran for help at the nearby fire station on Main Street.
“We immediately contacted the railroad and asked them to stop the trains but at that point the train was already here,” Ashland Police Chief Vincent Alfano said.
Firefighters came running out to help and quickly got the grandfather and boy out of harm’s way before the train barreled right into the car.
Investigators say this was an extremely close call for the family who accidentally turned onto the tracks thinking it was a driveway into a restaurant. Passengers on the train were delayed but unharmed.
“The people were out of the car but they were still within the danger zone and the firefighters got them out of that danger zone,” Chief Alfano said. “The car was totally destroyed.”
The car was dragged about 125 yards after impact. The MBTA is investigating the accident.