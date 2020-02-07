PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Three people charged in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old Massachusetts woman outside a Rhode Island nightclub in September were held without bail at their arraignments Friday.
Marklyn Brown, 25, of Cranston, Johnny Veng, 29, of Providence, and Jimmy Castillo, 28, of Providence all face murder and other changes in the death of Berta Pereira-Roldan, of Revere, Massachusetts. She was shot while celebrating her 19th birthday at a Providence club on Sept. 29.
Another woman, 38-year-old Crystal Peloquin, of North Providence, was also shot but survived.
The women did not know each other and police do not think the victims were the intended targets. Two men in the area who were talking with Peloquin were believed to be the targets, police said.
The suspects were tied to the shooting through surveillance video, cellphone tracking and DNA.
The suspects did not enter pleas. Brown and Veng were referred to the oublic defender’s office. A message was left with Castillo’s attorney.
