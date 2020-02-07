BOSTON (CBS) — About 14,000 Infantino baby carriers are being recalled because the buckle can break, causing the baby to fall. The carriers were sold at Target and on Amazon for about a month right before the holidays last year.
Four different models are included in the recall. The carriers were manufactured in China, and no injuries have been reported.
If you have one of these popular baby carriers, you can return it and get a free replacement:
Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier – lot code: 2018 0619
Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier – lot code: 2018 0719
Flip Front2back Carrier – lot code 2018 0719
Up Close Newborn Carrier – lot code 2018 0719
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission described the product as having cotton front facing infant carriers with a front padded pouch, black straps and a black or gray body.
You can find the code sewn into the inside of the carrier. Other similar products were not affected by this recall.
Consumers can call Infantino at 1-800-840-4916, email the company at Recall@infantino.com or go online to http://www.infantino.com and click on recalls for more information.