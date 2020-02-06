Report: Wizards Asking For Two First-Round Picks For Davis BertansThe Washington Wizards have said they want to keep sharpshooting big man Davis Bertans. But with the NBA trade deadeline now less than an hour away, they may have changed their minds.

Charlie McAvoy Picked A Great Time To End His Goal-less StreakEntering Wednesday night's game against the Blackhawks, it had been a while since Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy had scored a goal. He picked a pretty good time to end that streak.

Celtics May Be Quiet At Deadline, But Their Competition Isn't Staying PutIt's expected to be another quiet trade deadline day for the Boston Celtics. The same cannot be said for their competition in the East.

Celtics Reportedly Among Teams Interested In Markieff Morris Ahead Of Trade DeadlineMarcus Morris has been a hot name ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Now with the deadline just hours away, his twin brother, Markieff, is getting lots of attention as well.

Blockbuster Trade Involving Betts, Price Reportedly Delayed Over Red Sox Concerns With Medical RecordsA reported 3-team trade between the Red Sox, Dodgers and Twins that would send Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles has yet to be officially announced.