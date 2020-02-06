STURBRIDGE (CBS) — State police say they found 362 pounds of marijuana in the car of the New York man Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Sturbridge.
Around 8:35 p.m., police said, a trooper on patrol near Exit 3A on Route 84 in Sturbridge saw a minivan merge onto the off-ramp at 50 mph. The speed limit on the ramp is 30 mph.
The trooper stopped the car and told the driver, 40-year-old Alexander Kong, of Bayside, New York, why he was stopped, police said. Kong allowed troopers to search the car, and the troopers allegedly found more than 362 pounds of a substance believed to be marijuana inside three cardboard boxes, seven duffel bags and seven trash bags.
Kong was arrested for marijuana trafficking and cited for speeding. His car was towed.
Kong was unable to post $15,040 bail in Sturbridge and was transferred to State Police-Charlton, where he is being held until his arraignment Thursday in Dudley District Court.