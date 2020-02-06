BOSTON (CBS) – A reported 3-team trade between the Red Sox, Dodgers and Twins that would send Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles has yet to be officially announced. According to a new report, the reason may be medical concerns on the part of Boston’s front office.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Red Sox have concerns after reviewing medical records in the deal.
“The Red Sox, after viewing the medical records of Twins right-hander Brusdar Graterol, projected him more as a reliever than as a starter, according to sources involved with the discussions,” Rosenthal said. “As a result of that valuation, the Sox might ask for an additional player and/or money to bridge the gap, though it is unclear whether the player would come from the Twins or Dodgers, sources said.”
Despite the concerns, officials are confident the deal will go through, “but perhaps not in its original reported form,” Rosenthal reported.
The Red Sox are set to send Betts and Price to the Dodgers while receiving some salary relief in addition to outfielder Alex Verdugo and Graterol.