Blockbuster Trade Involving Betts, Price Reportedly Delayed Over Red Sox Concerns With Medical RecordsA reported 3-team trade between the Red Sox, Dodgers and Twins that would send Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles has yet to be officially announced.

McAvoy, Bruins Beat Blackhawks 2-1 For 5th Straight VictoryCharlie McAvoy scored 1:19 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Tatum's 33 Points, Late Flurry Rallies Celtics Over MagicJayson Tatum scored 16 of his 33 points in the second half and the Boston Celtics held off the Orlando Magic 116-100 on Wednesday night.

Tom Brady Holds Impromptu Health Seminar On Instagram, Goes Silent When Asked Which Team He'll Play ForTom Brady showed that to be the case on Wednesday afternoon, when he had some free time while riding in a back seat through the streets of New York City. Brady decided to do a rapid question-and-answer session for everyone who sent in some questions a day earlier.

If Evan Turner Gets Bought Out, Celtics Will Reportedly Be Interested In ReunionIf the Boston Celtics don't make any deals ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, they're expected to scour the buyout market for some veteran help. That help may come from an old friend.