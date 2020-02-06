CANDIA, N.H. (CBS) — Democratic candidates can be found popping into diners all over New Hampshire talking about beating President Donald Trump in November. But at one diner, just off Interstate 93, customers said they’re eager to vote for Trump on Tuesday.

“It’s a small town. A lot of Republicans here,” said server Betsy.

In Candia, New Hampshire, just a short drive from Concord, 61% of voters cast their ballots for Trump in 2016. On the wall of Stubby’s Diner, Trump dollar bills and a sign for “Old Fart Boulevard” can be seen.

“The country is going in the right direction. Unemployment is at its lowest since 1969,” said Trump supporter Russell Belmer. “We are going in the right direction whether you like him or not.”

“I think things are going well as long as the democrats can step back a little and let the president do his job instead of undermining him at every corner,” said Trump supporter Matt Bourque.

Many diners said they were confident Trump will win in November.

“I think there’s a lot more Trump support than people realize because people are afraid to admit it,” said Trump supporter Russell Hammond.

But diners said they respect all views.

“I’m the token democrat,” Betsy said. “So I get a lot of grief here. It’s all good. I do a lot of eye-rolling here.”

But no matter who they’re voting for, all of the diners said they were going to vote in the primary on Tuesday.