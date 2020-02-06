Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A second grader from New Hampshire has qualified to compete in the National Ninja League World Championship. Hunter Gebo, 7, will face other children his age in the athletic competition later this month.
Gebo said he got involved with ninja classes at his mother’s behest.
“My mom wanted me to go to a sport with climbing, jumping, running and be confident.” he said.
Gebo said his favorite obstacle is the ladder.
The National Ninja League World Championship will take place Feb. 21 through 23.