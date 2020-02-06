



BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced Thursday their plan to accelerate improvements on the subway commuter rail. The plan includes an 11-month long closure for part of the Green Line, a month long closure of the C and E Branches and weekday and weekend closures.

“Our administration is dedicated to building a better MBTA for our riders that is safer and more reliable, and the 2020 Infrastructure Acceleration Plan will help to achieve this goal faster,” Baker said in a news release. “The MBTA started these projects in 2019 and will continue a vigorous schedule of construction and repairs aimed to build a system that will move more people from point to point in less time. The T has worked hard to minimize disruptions for riders for the 2020 projects by continuing to provide alternative transportation services.”

In addition to the previously announced full-month C and E Branch shutdowns, the MBTA said it has scheduled an 11-month suspension of regular Green Line service between North Station and Lechmere starting May 2020. During the closure, work will take place on Lechmere Viaduct in coordination with the rebuilding of the elevated segment of track through East Cambridge and the realignment of the track to a new, relocated Lechmere Station, which is being completed as part of the project to extend the Green Line to Somerville and Medford.

The MBTA said their work on the Green Line will result in nearly 11 miles of track being replaced and 14 intersections upgrades, both completed faster than previously planned.

“MBTA customers deserve better service faster, but the T can’t deliver on modernization without disruption, including weekday station shutdowns,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack.

During the service disruptions, the MBTA said, parallel services will be increased or shuttle buses will be provided to compensate.

According to the MBTA, they delivered projects in 2019 2.2 years faster than originally planned across the Red, Orange and Green Lines. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said the 2020 plan will allow them to accomplish five times more than they did last year.

They also said that riders should expect future closures.

Here is a full list of closures:

On the Green Line:

· C Branch: A 28-day closure in service during which the entire street-level branch (Kenmore to Cleveland Circle) will be replaced with accessible shuttle buses will take place from the beginning of July to the beginning of August to allow for the replacement of track and upgrading intersections.

· E Branch: A 28-day closure in service for the entire street-level branch (Prudential to Heath Street) will be replaced with accessible shuttle buses as well as enhanced Route 39 bus service (which operates alongside the E branch on Huntington Avenue) will take place during the month of August to replace track and upgrade intersections.

· GLX/GLT: Green Line Extension and Green Line Transformation work is also taking place for both construction of the new Lechmere Station and work on the Lechmere Viaduct with accessible shuttle buses replacing service between Lechmere and North Stations from May 2020 through April 2021.

· B Branch: Three weekend diversions will take place in June from Boston College to Babcock Street to replace track and upgrade intersections.

· D Branch: Evening and weekend diversions will take place throughout the entirety of 2020 for track and signal improvements as well as work on the Fenway Portal Project.

On the Red Line:

· Eleven weekend diversions during which shuttle buses replace trains between Alewife and Harvard began in January and continue through April to repair 6 miles of track.

On the Orange Line:

· Seven diversions will take place October to December during which shuttle buses replace trains between Oak Grove and Sullivan from to replace 3.5 miles of track.

On the Blue Line:

· Extended early access and 19 weekend diversions between Bowdoin and Airport will take place from May through October to replace up to a half mile of track.

On the Commuter Rail:

· Franklin Line: Extended early access and weekend diversions during which shuttle buses will replace trains between Forge Park and South Station, as well as diversions to local transit services at the Franklin Street crossover.

On the Silver Line and Systemwide:

· Silver Line: Extended early access and eight weekend diversions during which Silver Line buses will run at the street-level to waterproof compartments at Courthouse Station and East tunnels to reduce future leaking and enhance station conditions.

