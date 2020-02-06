WEATHER ALERT:School Closings And Delays
BOSTON (CBS) – Several crashes were reported during a snowy Thursday morning commute, included a jackknifed tractor-trailer that caused delays in Andover.

The tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 93 South near Exit 42.

A jackknifed tractor-trailer on Interstate 93 in Andover. (WBZ-TV)

Two lanes were blocked as a result of the crash, resulting in backups.

Other spinouts were reported throughout the region.

A tractor-trailer also crashed into the median on Interstate 495 South in Chelmsford.

After a snowy start to the day, conditions are turning into sleet and freezing rain, which could cause some slick spots later in the day.

