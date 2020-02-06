BOSTON (CBS) – Several crashes were reported during a snowy Thursday morning commute, included a jackknifed tractor-trailer that caused delays in Andover.
The tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 93 South near Exit 42.
Two lanes were blocked as a result of the crash, resulting in backups.
Other spinouts were reported throughout the region.
Prime example of the slick conditions we’re encountering this AM north of Boston on I-93 (this was near Woburn) #mawx @wbz pic.twitter.com/S2cM6DLD7b
— Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) February 6, 2020
A tractor-trailer also crashed into the median on Interstate 495 South in Chelmsford.
Another one. Our spin-out count now up to 4 this AM north of Boston + a jackknifed tractor trailer. This was on 495-South #mawx @wbz pic.twitter.com/UhQUTm73CD
— Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) February 6, 2020
After a snowy start to the day, conditions are turning into sleet and freezing rain, which could cause some slick spots later in the day.