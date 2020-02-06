



BOSTON (CBS) – After a wintry start to the day on Thursday, temperatures have warmed just enough to change the precipitation to mainly rain in Southern New England. But this storm is far from over, in fact we have another full day of rain, wind and perhaps a touch of snow.

THURSDAY NIGHT HEAVY RAIN

After a day of light and spotty rain showers, a steady and heavier area of rain will push northward overnight. Rain will come down heavy at times, particularly from Boston – southward. In fact, over extreme southeast MA, including the Cape and Islands, there could be as much as 1-3″ of rainfall. Farther to the north, expect a steady light to moderate rain, generally adding up to less than an inch. No significant ice/wintry weather concerns as temperatures will hold above freezing in all but the highest elevations.

FRIDAY SHOWERS & WIND

The heavier rain from overnight tapers Friday morning and we are left with scattered rain showers through Friday afternoon. The winds will pick up in a major way Friday afternoon in southeastern MA, gusting as high as 60 mph out of the south-southwest.

Late in the afternoon, the precipitation will begin to wind down, with a chance of a brief flip back to snow in the Berkshires and Worcester Hills before ending completely. No accumulation expected.

WIND AND COLD

The storm will rapidly strengthen and deepen Friday as it passes over our latitude. In fact, you could call this a case of “bombogenesis” (a drop of 24 millibars in 24 hours or less). Low pressure records for the month of February may be set in Connecticut on Friday.

Much colder air starts to pour in from the north Friday night as the storm pulls away from our area. Temperatures will drop below freezing in all of southern New England overnight and winds will gust as high as 45-55mph across the area.

Wind chill values by Saturday morning will dip into the single digits. Highs this weekend will be stuck in the low 30s, bringing a much more wintry feel back to southern New England.