BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Morris has been a hot name ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Now with the deadline just hours away, his twin brother, Markieff, is getting lots of attention as well.
One of the teams reportedly interested in trading for Markieff is the Boston Celtics, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. But Boston isn’t alone, with the Lakers, Clippers, Bucks and Sixers also intrigued by the veteran forward.
Morris would bring some much-needed shooting to the Boston bench if Danny Ainge can pry him from Detroit. The 30-year-old is shooting 39.3 percent from three-point range this season, averaging 11 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He’d help space the floor for in Boston for a bench unit that ranks at the bottom of the league from beyond the arc.
The veteran has a reasonable $3.4 million player option for 2020-21, so he may not just be a rental player, either.
The Celtics aren’t expected to do much ahead of the 3 p.m. trade deadline, and if they do, they’re expected to add a veteran for the bench. Morris would certainly fit that bill.