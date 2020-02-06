



By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s expected to be another quiet trade deadline day for the Boston Celtics. At 35-15 for the season and in third place in the Eastern Conference, the team doesn’t really need to make any big moves at the moment.

But Boston’s main competition in the second tier of the East have been wheeling and dealing in the hours leading up to the 3 p.m. deadline Thursday afternoon. Both the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers have been active, and both made trades to improve their squads Wednesday evening.

The Heat won the Andre Iguodala sweepstakes Wednesday night, sending a package centered around Justise Winslow to Memphis for the former Finals MVP. Miami is also working on a three-team swap with Memphis and the Oklahoma City Thunder that would net them Danilo Gallinari. Both veterans should greatly help the Heat down the stretch, with Miami trailing Boston by one game in the East standings.

The 76ers, meanwhile, are a gigantic mess. But they also made a trade that should help their bench the rest of the way, acquiring guard Alec Burks and wing Glen Robinson III from Golden State for a trio of second-round picks. That move won’t fix the issues in the Philly locker room, but it’s an extremely low-risk deal that should help their bench woes. And with Philly slipping to sixth in the Eastern Conference following an 11-13 stretch, they needed something to shake things up a bit.

Burks would have been a solid pickup for the Celtics, averaging a career-high 16.1 points off 37.5 percent shooting from three-point range. Robinson also would have been a welcome addition to the Boston bench, hitting 40 percent of his triples this season.

The Celtics were reportedly in on both players, according to Keith Smith. But with a full roster, they would have had to send players back to Golden State, and the Warriors did not want to take back any salary in the move. The Celtics balked at waiving anyone to bring in Burks and/or Robinson, and both players are now in Philadelphia.

Told Boston was in on Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III, but Golden State would not take take any salary back. Boston wasn't willing to waive players who have guaranteed money extending into next season. Lack of roster spots is working against the Celtics a little right now. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 6, 2020

Boston’s roster crunch could work against them throughout the day on Thursday. In the last few days, the Celtics have been rumored to be interested in trading for Washington sharpshooter Davis Bertans and Detroit veteran Markieff Morris. The Celtics also reached out to Detroit about 6-foot-10 power forward Christian Wood, but the Pistons weren’t interested in dealing the 24-year-old, according to James Edwards of The Athletic.

The #Celtics made an offer for the #Pistons’ Christian Wood. Detroit wasn’t interested in that offer, per a source. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) February 6, 2020

Despite their struggles, the Sixers have proven to be a tough matchup for the Celtics this season, taking three of their four matchups. That showdown could get a little tougher given Philadelphia’s pre-deadline moves, should the C’s and 76ers meet in the playoffs.