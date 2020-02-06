BOSTON (CBS) — We’re still more than two months away from the Boston Marathon. But when the race does get underway, you’ll notice a big difference from previous years.

On Thursday, the B.A.A. announced several changes to the start times for the 2020 Boston Marathon. Most start times are being bumped up by a minute or two. The most notable change is that the Elite Men’s Division will now start before the Elite Women’s Division, in an effort to minimize the passing of athletes down course.

There have been fears in recent years that runners in the Elite Women’s Division were at risk of being overtaken by both the Elite Men and their accompanying lead vehicles in the second half of the race route. Now, with the change in start times, the potential for athletes being overtaken by vehicles down course will greatly be reduced.

“In an effort to ensure the best possible race experience for all participants, we have made alterations to the start times for this year’s race,” said Tom Grilk, Chief Executive Officer of the B.A.A. “Keeping participant safety and their experience at the forefront of all decision making, we have taken a data-driven and analytical approach to determine the most optimal start times for all divisions.”

“I’m excited about the new start times of the 2020 Boston Marathon,” said Des Linden, 2018 Boston Marathon champion and a five-time top-five finisher in Boston. “The B.A.A. has taken industry-leading steps to ensure our safety and a world-class experience. I am especially excited about the additional coverage in the final miles—all the world’s eyes will be on us as we head for the finish in Boston.”

“The new start times for the 2020 Boston Marathon will help all athletes,” said Lelisa Desisa, two-time Boston Marathon champion and reigning world champion. “With both professional races in mind, the B.A.A.’s changes will make sure we have a safe and successful road from start to finish.”

Here are the changes for the 2020 Boston Marathon:

– Women’s Wheelchair Division: Start shifted from 9:04 a.m. in 2019 to 9:05 a.m

– Handcycle Program & Duo Participants: Start shifted from 9:25 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

– Elite Men’s Division: Start shifted from 10:00 a.m. to 9:37 a.m.

– Elite Women’s Division: Start shifted from 9:32 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

– Wave One: Start shifted from 10:02 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

This is also the first year the Boston Marathon will feature a Para Athletics Divisions Start, where elite athletes with visual, upper-limb, and lower-limb impairments will compete for prize money and awards.

The 124th running of the Boston Marathon is set to held on April 20, 2020, with WBZ-TV your exclusive home for wall-to-wall coverage.