BOSTON (CBS) — The Washington Wizards have said they want to keep sharpshooting big man Davis Bertans. But with the NBA trade deadeline now less than an hour away, they may have changed their minds.

That could be good news for the Boston Celtics.

The Wizards are asking for two first-round picks for Bertans, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. Bertans is averaging 15 points and 4.6 rebounds off the Washington bench this season, but what really appeals to the Celtics is he’s 6-foot-10 and hitting 42.9 percent of his shots from downtown.

Washington's demand for Davis Bertans is two first-round picks, per league sources. Bertans will be an unrestricted free agent and the Wizards would like to re-sign him if they keep him. The Celtics one of multiple playoff teams with interest in acquiring Bertans. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 6, 2020

Boston could use some more size and some more shooting off their bench. Bertans would address both of those needs.

Is Danny Ainge willing to pony up a pair of first-round picks for Bertans’ services? It’s a steep price, especially for a player who could be a half-season rental, but the Celtics could have as many as three first-round selections in a weak 2020 draft. They would have to toss in some contracts to match Bertans’ $7 million salary, but they’re at 15 players on their roster and would need to clear a spot for Bertans anyways.

And just before that asking price was reported, Celtics center Enes Kanter tweeted out this:

👀 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) February 6, 2020

The eyeballs! What do they mean?!?!?! It either means a move is going down, or Kanter is messing with everyone.

The Celtics weren’t expected to do much of anything on Thursday, perhaps just a small move to address their depth. But with the 3 p.m. deadline fast approaching, things are starting to get a little more interesting with the Celtics.