If Evan Turner Gets Bought Out, Celtics Will Reportedly Be Interested In ReunionIf the Boston Celtics don't make any deals ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, they're expected to scour the buyout market for some veteran help. That help may come from an old friend.

Jim Rice: Mookie Betts 'Wanted To Stay' With Red Sox, But Has To Accept 'Business Deal'Somewhere along the way, a story developed where Mookie Betts wanting to leave Boston. According to Hall of Famer Jim Rice, that's not true.

How Red Sox' Jon Lester Decision Eventually Led To Mookie Betts TradeThe Red Sox deemed Jon Lester to be expendable in 2014. And that is where the road to trading Mookie Betts began. Let's explore.

Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart Out Again Wednesday Night When Celtics Host MagicAt some point this season, it may be easier to just write which players will be active for the Boston Celtics. Once again, the C's will be pretty shorthanded on Wednesday night.

Not To Be Forgotten, Betts Blockbuster Leaves Big Hole At End Of Red Sox RotationThe Red Sox lost Mookie Betts, which is pretty big. They also no longer have David Price, which leaves a big void in the team's starting rotation.