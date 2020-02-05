BOSTON (CBS) — In the old days, if a fan wanted to get in touch with a superstar athlete, he or she would have to send a letter through the mail to the stadium in hopes that the player might actually see it. These days, it’s as simple as tapping a few buttons on a cell phone.

Tom Brady showed that to be the case on Wednesday afternoon, when he had some free time while riding in a back seat through the streets of New York City. Brady decided to do a rapid question-and-answer session for everyone who sent in some questions a day earlier.

The topics mostly focused on health and exercise and whatnot, as is expected from the TB12 pitchman. But one question focused on Brady’s football future. On that matter, the QB remained tight-lipped.

The only question is whether that was Gisele or Edelman sneaking in the question about which team he’ll be playing for next year. pic.twitter.com/QbTLwHCcnW — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) February 5, 2020

A stare at the camera and a look of disbelief makes you wonder who exactly sent that question.

Other topics covered included skin care tips for Julian Edelman (“You just gotta drink more water!”), his favorite cheat meal (“Saturday morning doughnuts with my boys in the locker room”), the most important food to avoid (sugar — “It’s tough for all of us, I know”), sleep schedule (9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.), recovery methods (pliability treatments — duh), and more.

Toward the end of the chat, Brady was asked how it felt when he “made it.”

“You know, it never feels like you really make it,” the six-time Super Bowl champ said. “You know, it always feels like you’re trying to keep going and gain more ground. So, still trying to earn it every day.”

Whether Brady continues to “earn it” as a member of the Patriots or as the QB of another team remains the biggest NFL question this offseason.