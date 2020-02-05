Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Fenway Park was not a happy place Wednesday as Red Sox fans weighed in on the big trade that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers.
“I couldn’t believe it. He’s one of the most popular players” said one fan. “It’s crazy. I don’t know what they were thinking.”
Another fan says the loss of Betts feels like “losing one of our own.”
But Sox fans do not seem as stung by the loss of Price, even though he helped them win a World Series Championship in 2018. “I love Mookie, but now we got rid of David’s contract, so I guess we’ll take the good with the bad” one fan said.
Another fan from Australia was waiting to take the Fenway Park tour today. He follows the Tampa Bay Rays but can’t understand why the Sox would trade Betts.”I’ve heard that they have given out some bad contracts. But it kind of seems strange that they need to sacrifice a potential Hall of Famer just to save some money,” he said.
Fans are waiting to see what happens next. With spring training only days away, the Red Sox currently have no manager and have just lost one of baseball’s brightest stars in Betts.
Trading Mookie is just the cost of getting rid of Price.