CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – Pete Buttigieg was campaigning in New Hampshire Wednesday, but he still had Iowa on his mind. The latest results from the caucus there show him holding a narrow lead over Bernie Sanders.
“It’s extraordinary to be in the lead in Iowa even as we wait for confirmation,” he told WBZ-TV in Concord. “We are waiting of course like everybody to see the final, verified count but any way you slice it, Iowa amounts to an extraordinary victory for our message and vision,” Buttigieg said.
The news is also good for the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana in New Hampshire as well. The latest WBZ-TV/Boston Globe/Suffolk University tracking poll shows Buttigieg moving up into a tie with Joe Biden for second place behind Sanders. Elizabeth Warren is fourth in the survey.
“We recognize the challenge in New Hampshire where I’m competing against two other New Englanders adjacent to this state,” the mayor told WBZ.
Buttigieg and several other candidates like Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar spent part of their day in Concord speaking at the New Hampshire Youth Climate and Clean Energy town hall.
Klobuchar is fifth in Iowa.
“I’m firmly in the top five, didn’t spend nearly as much money as the other candidates in terms of advertising,” she told WBZ-TV Wednesday.
Klobuchar will have to take a break from the campaign trail in the afternoon to fly to Washington for the impeachment vote.
“I think people understand that I’m off the campaign again simply because I need to do my job,” she said.