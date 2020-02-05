BOSTON (CBS) — If the Boston Celtics want an upgrade at center at the NBA trade deadline, they’ll be looking somewhere other than Houston. Rockets center Clint Capela was traded Wednesday morning, sent to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a monster four-team trade.
It’s a complicated and rather convoluted trade that features the Rockets, Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, with 12 players and three draft picks changing teams. But the main players are forward Robert Covington, who went from Minnesota to Houston, and Capela, who will now join Atlanta’s young core of Trae Young and John Collins.
Boston was rumored to be interested in Capela earlier this week, and he certainly would have provided an upgrade to the C’s frontcourt. Capela is averaging a double-double for the third straight season, scoring 13.9 points and pulling down 13.8 rebounds per game.
Capela will be coming to Boston, just not the way some Celtics fans would have wanted. It’s unlikely he’ll make his Hawks debut Wednesday night in Minnesota, so that debut will likely come when Atlanta visits Boston on Friday night.
The Celtics aren’t expected to make a big splash ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline, with The Boston Herald reporting that they’ll look to add a veteran to shore up their rotation. Boston has also been connected to Washington sharpshooting big man Davis Bertans over the last several weeks.