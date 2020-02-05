DERRY, N.H. (CBS) – “We thank the people of Iowa. In Iowa they have a complicated system,” said Senator Bernie Sanders.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders told his supporters in Derry, New Hampshire, he’s not worried about the Iowa caucus results.

“I think we’re going to have an equal number of delegates from Iowa going to the national convention,” said Sanders.

Sanders held a Town Hall before catching a flight to Washington, D.C., for the Senate impeachment vote.

The senator told a crowd of about 300 people he has the ability to bring the country together.

“So what we are going to do and what we are doing in this campaign and what we will do in the White House is exactly the opposite of what Trump is doing,” said Sanders.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg attended a youth climate and clean energy Town Hall Wednesday morning in Concord, New Hampshire.

His campaign is closely tracking the Iowa results as they’re released.

“Any way you slice it, Iowa amounts to an extraordinary victory for our message and vision,” said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg is hoping the momentum from Iowa is going to help his campaign stay competitive in New Hampshire’s tight race.

“We recognize the challenge in New Hampshire, where I’m competing against two other New Englanders adjacent to this state and need to make sure that we’re appealing to voters who famously think for themselves,” said Buttigieg.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar also took part in the youth climate an clean energy town hall in Concord on Wednesday morning before she headed back for the impeachment trial. She said she feels good about her place in the race.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined Klobuchar in voting to remove the president. Before she left for Washington, D.C., she spoke with voters in Nashua, New Hampshire, at a Get Out The Vote event.

Joe Biden spoke with voters in Somersworth, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, telling everyone that he took a “gut punch” in Iowa, but that it isn’t the first time he’s been knocked down.