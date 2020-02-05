BOSTON (CBS) – There’s a push on Beacon Hill to let college athletes in Massachusetts cash in on their name. State Sen. Barry Finegold is filing a bill that would ban any organization from limiting student athletes who market themselves.
The Andover Democrat says if schools are making money off the sale of a player’s jersey then that player should be compensated.
“It’s about making sure that those who are actually the student athletes are being treated fair,” Finegold told reporters. “This has become a billion-dollar industry and I think we need to be more equitable.”
California passed a similar bill in September, and last year the NCAA voted unanimously to allow student athletes to be paid for their name and image. However, those guidelines will not be ready for at least a year.