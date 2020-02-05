BOSTON (CBS) — At some point this season, it may be easier to just write which players will be active for the Boston Celtics. Once again, the C’s will be pretty shorthanded on Wednesday.
Boston will be without guards Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart for the second straight game Wednesday night, when the team welcomes the Orlando Magic to TD Garden. Center Daniel Theis will also miss the game after spraining his ankle during Monday night’s win over the Hawks, as will Robert Williams, though we knew all of that late Tuesday afternoon.
C’s head coach Brad Stevens said after Wednesday’s morning shootaround that both Walker and Smart are feeling better, and neither injury is expected to be a long-term issue. But that won’t help the Celtics on Wednesday night.
Walker has missed the last three games with left knee soreness, while Smart will miss his second straight game after suffering a right quad contusion, courtesy of a Joel Embiid knee to his midsection on Saturday night.
Despite their recent rash of injuries, the Celtics have won four straight and seven of their last eight games.