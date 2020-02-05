WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A West Bridgewater man is hanging up his size 20 clown shoes after 60 years of making people laugh. And for Joy the Magical Clown, it’s been a great run.
George Hebert got the bug in high school and it grew from there. “The kids all called me the class clown,” he said. So, Joy the Magical Clown was born.
“Once you get the greasepaint in your blood system, it’s hard to get rid of it.” It’s been a 60-year career filled with balloon animals, magic tricks and a whole lot of joy. “I loved the reaction from the kids, and it gave me the opportunity to bring happiness to people, and that’s what my whole life is based on.”
There have been thousands of shows, from his very first. “For the Grossman’s Lumber Company, and Rex Trailer was the featured act,” he remembered.
With his big red smile and even bigger personality, Joy the clown lived up to his name. George’s specialty trick is a classic – making a coin appear from behind your ear. “Sometimes I’ll be walking along and people will say, I know you, you’re the quarter guy!”
With arthritis cramping his hands, he can’t do the tricks like he used to, so it’s time to put the greasepaint away. “The rest of my clowning will be passing on the trade to people who really want to learn.” But he’s still making others happy by running a service called I Need A Ride, giving free lifts to people receiving cancer treatments, always with joy.
“So many experiences, so much fun, and so many friends.”