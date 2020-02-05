WEATHER ALERT:Snow, Rain, Sleet, Ice Mix Will Make Mess Of Thursday Morning Commute
CBSN BostonWatch Now

BOSTON (CBS) – A large fire was burning at a home on East 7th Street in South Boston.

The fire broke out at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday and spread quickly in the two and half story duplex.

Boston Fire said an adjacent building was at risk. Firefighters had the fire contained shortly after 6 p.m.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply