BOSTON (CBS) – A large fire was burning at a home on East 7th Street in South Boston.
The fire broke out at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday and spread quickly in the two and half story duplex.
Boston Fire said an adjacent building was at risk. Firefighters had the fire contained shortly after 6 p.m.
It is not known if there are any injuries.
At approximately 5:20 pm heavy fire throughout the building at 409 E seventh st South Boston . This is now a 3rd alarm. pic.twitter.com/QOwsvtW4JG
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 5, 2020