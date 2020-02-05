Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart Out Again Wednesday Night When Celtics Host MagicAt some point this season, it may be easier to just write which players will be active for the Boston Celtics. Once again, the C's will be pretty shorthanded on Wednesday night.

Not To Be Forgotten, Betts Blockbuster Leaves Big Hole At End Of Red Sox RotationThe Red Sox lost Mookie Betts, which is pretty big. They also no longer have David Price, which leaves a big void in the team's starting rotation.

Roche: Analyzing The Many, Many Layers Of The Mookie Betts TradeThere is a lot to unpack from Boston's blockbuster trade of Mookie Betts. Dan Roche analyzes the man, many layers of the trade, and what it means for the Red Sox going forward.

Do Additions Of Mookie Betts, David Price Really Place Dodgers In 2020 World Series?Adding Mookie Betts makes a baseball team better. Duh. Still, the immediate reaction to Tuesday night's deal may have included some people going a little overboard.

Jayson Tatum Will Defend Skills Competition Crown At NBA All-Star WeekendBefore he plays in his first-ever All-Star Game, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will once again show the basketball world what he's got in the Skills Competition.