CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A student is dead after he killed himself at an alternative high school in New Hampshire. No other staff or students were harmed during the incident, authorities said.
It happened Wednesday morning at Second Start Alternative High School on North State Street in Concord.
“Today tragedy struck our beloved school. One of our students suddenly and unexpectedly took their own life,” a school spokesman said in a statement. “We are shocked and saddened beyond words. We will face the coming days by supporting each other and we will have counselors available for our students and staff. We will communicate directly with our school community as to what the next steps will be moving forward.”
Police said there is no threat to the public following the incident. People are asked to avoid the area.
No further information is currently available.
If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, here’s how to get help: In the US, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also can provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.