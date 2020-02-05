BOSTON (CBS) — Before he plays in his first-ever All-Star Game, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will once again show the basketball world what he’s got in the NBA Skills Competition.
Tatum will be defending his Skills Competition crown in Chicago, after winning last year’s extravaganza over Trae Young with a half-court heave. But he’s going up against a pretty stacked field this year:
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Patrick Beverly, Los Angeles Clippers
Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Derrick Rose, Detroit Pistons
Damantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
No Celtics will participate in the Slam Dunk or 3-point contest during All-Star weekend, but the C’s will have a pair of players in the actual game on Sunday, Feb. 16. Boston point guard Kemba Walker was named a starer, while Tatum was named a reserve for his first career All-Star nod.