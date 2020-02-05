Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The sound of your morning alarm may determine how alert you feel when you wake up.
Researchers in Australia surveyed 50 people and found that people who woke to harsh alarm tones like a “beep, beep, beep” reported feeling groggier and less alert than those who woke to more melodic sounds, like a rhythmic song.
They say a harsh alarm might disrupt or confuse the brain when waking whereas a more melodic sounds may help us transition to a waking state in a more effective way.
They say this could have important implications for anyone who needs to perform at peak performance soon after waking like pilots or firefighters.