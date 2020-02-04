



BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox’ equipment truck is en route to Fort Myers, but the team still doesn’t have a manager.

Though the team is seemingly taking it slow in the process to replace Alex Cora, the Red Sox did interview a pair of in-house candidates for the job.

According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, third base coach Carlos Febles interviewed for the manager position, as did bench coach Ron Roenicke.

Sources: Red Sox have formally interviewed third base coach Carlos Febles for their managerial opening. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) February 4, 2020

Red Sox also interviewed bench coach Ron Roenicke for open managerial opening, source confirms. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) February 4, 2020

Febles, 43, is a native of the Dominican Republic. He’s been with the Red Sox for 17 years, and he’s been the third base coach for the past two seasons. Prior to that position, he managed at both the Double-A and Single-A levels.

Roenicke, 63, has big league managing experience, having served as the Brewers’ manager from 2011-15. He has 20 years of big league coaching experience overall. He served as Cora’s bench coach for the past two years. Both Febles and Roenicke were on staff when the Red Sox won the World Series in 2018.

The Red Sox, of course, parted ways with Cora after he was named by Rob Manfred as a key member of the Astros’ sign-stealing operation in 2017.

Jon Heyman reported last week that the Red Sox may want to wait until MLB concludes its investigation into sign stealing before making a decision to hire Cora’s replacement.

The Red Sox also reportedly interviewed Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Urueta — via phone interview — for the manager job. Former Red Sox player and current Athletics quality control coach Mark Kotsay also interviewed for the job, but will not be getting it, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Pitchers and catchers are due in Fort Myers on Feb. 11, with the first official workout scheduled for Feb. 12.