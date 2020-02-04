BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox have reportedly traded outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the deal is pending medical reviews, and could involve a third team.
Passan reports, “significant cash will be going the way of wherever David Price lands.” It is unclear what the Red Sox will get in return.
BREAKING: The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox that would send star outfielder Mookie Betts and starter David Price to the Dodgers, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Deal is pending medical reviews.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 5, 2020
Betts was an All-Star in four of his six seasons in Boston, becoming the face of the franchise after David Ortiz’s retirement following the 2016 season. He was the American League MVP in 2018 when he led the league with a .346 batting average, .640 slugging percentage and 129 runs scored. He had a career-high 32 homers, 47 doubles and 30 stolen bases to help the Red Sox win a franchise-best 108 games in the regular season, en route to a World Series title.
For his career, Betts carries a slash line of .301/.374/.519 while averaging 38 doubles, 23 homers, 102 runs scored and 78 RBIs per season. In addition to his MVP and All-Star nods with Boston, Betts also won four Gold Gloves for his stellar defense and three Silver Slugger awards.
Why would the Red Sox deal such a player? It has to do with money, and Boston’s desire to get under the luxury tax threshold for the 2020 season. Betts and the Red Sox avoided salary arbitration this winter, agreeing to a one-year, $27-million deal — the highest amount ever give to an arbitration-eligible player.
Betts will be a free agent after the season, and will likely command a Mike Trout-like deal. Boston reportedly offered Betts a 10-year, $300 million deal last offseason, which he rejected and countered with a 12-year, $420 million deal, according to WEEI’s Lou Merloni.