



BOSTON (CBS) – Wan Wu says he’s not worried about the novel coronavirus being widespread here, like it is in many parts of China, but the Chinese grocery store owner is taking precautions to protect his employees.

“It’s just common sense, you know what I mean,” said the owner of Kam Man Foods in Quincy.

He employs about 120 part-time and full-time employees at his grocery store that supplies many Chinese-brand groceries.

Wu, in turn, is supplying his workers with protective gear, especially for those who interact with customers.

“We provide masks and gloves for any employees who are concerned, and to wear them while they’re here,” he said. “We usually don’t do that, but now we have enough masks to last a while.”

He’s not the only one more alert. Some students at the University of Massachusetts Boston want more answers after a student tested positive for the coronavirus when he returned from Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the deadly illness.

Students like junior Eryn Hopper told WBZ-TV she wants to know if he visited any other buildings when he returned to Boston.

“Oh yeah, he took all the best precautions. He took his car. He went straight to the health clinic. I mean, hundreds of kids go to that health clinic every day,” said Hopper.

The UMass Boston student admits she’s not nervous about catching the coronavirus.

“We’re not going to die. We’re in Boston,” Hopper said. “We have the best medical care.”

Echoing the state’s message that people here should be more concerned about influenza than the coronavirus.

“Don’t worry about it! So far there’s only one… out of three-million. The US government will do anything they can to contain that,” said Wu.