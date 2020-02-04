LAKEVILLE (CBS) – Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said she will boycott President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.
In a statement Tuesday, Pressley said she will boycott President Trump’s address because he “incessantly stokes fear” in people.
The occupant of the White House incessantly stokes fear in people of color, women, healthcare providers, LGBTQ+ communities, low-income families, and many more. He does not embody the principles, the responsibility, the grace, nor the integrity that is required of the President of the United States. The State of the Union is hurting because of the occupant of the White House, who consistently demonstrates contempt for the American people, contempt for Congress, and contempt for our constitution – strong-arming a sham impeachment trial in the Senate. This presidency is not legitimate. On the eve of Senate Republicans covering up transgressions and spreading misinformation, I cannot in good conscience attend a sham State of the Union when I have seen firsthand the damage Donald J. Trump’s rhetoric and policies have inflicted on those I love and those I represent.
Earlier in the afternoon, Pressley sent out a press release announcing she would welcome activist Nneka Hall as her guest at the State of the Union.