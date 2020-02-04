



BOSTON (CBS) — Is today the day that the Red Sox trade Mookie Betts? Maybe. But maybe not.

A Betts trade from Boston has been in various stages of imminent for about a week. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal kicked off this particular week by saying a deal could go down Monday or Tuesday. It’s now Tuesday, so we’ve done it! We’ve reached Mookie Betts Trade Day!

Right? Not so fast, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. Chaim Bloom is reportedly in no rush to trade away the face of the franchise as his first big move with the team, and will take his time to weigh all his options — even with spring training less than a week away. From Speier on Monday night:

First, the Red Sox don’t feel a particular rush to deal the ultra-talented Betts. While there’s a strong expectation that he will be traded before the start of spring training, the Sox don’t want to push to conclude a deal based on a timetable rather than its substance. Moreover, the team doesn’t feel as if it’s facing a hard-and-fast deadline. There’s not an equivalent alternative to whom the Padres or Dodgers can pivot if their goal is to acquire one of the preeminent difference-makers in the game, at a time when the free-agent market has been thoroughly scoured.

The Dodgers and Padres remain the favorites to land Betts when he is dealt, and Speier reported Monday night that the Red Sox are considering proposals from both teams. There are different offers from the Dodgers which include them taking on David Price, which would be a big help in Boston’s quest to get under the luxury tax threshold.

But we’ve already known most of that for a few weeks now. We’re all just waiting for the Red Sox to say “yes” which, now, may still be a few more days away.