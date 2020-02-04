BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman is under contract with the Patriots for the next two years. And he does not want to learn what life is like without his favorite quarterback.
The receiver made that very, very clear on Twitter on Tuesday, channeling John Cusack’s famous boombox scene from “Say Anything” to make his pitch to Tom Brady to stay with the Pats.
He also borrowed a few lyrics from the famous song by Player, “Baby Come Back.”
Baby come back @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/NP0JZKoc0Q
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 4, 2020
Edelman shared the same photo on Instagram on Friday …
… but might have figured it was time for a post-Super Bowl pop on Twitter.
Edelman, 33, turned in a career year while playing through injury in 2019, when he was by far Brady’s favorite target. Brady threw 153 passes toward Edelman, who caught 100 of them for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. Edelman led the Patriots in all three of those categories; James White finished second in targets (95), receptions (72) and receiving yards (645), and White tied for second with Phillip Dorsett with five touchdowns.
Obviously, the Brady-Edelman connection has been quite special for the past decade, and really for the past six years. It’s something that many fans want to see continue, and Edelman clearly feels the same.