Julian Edelman Channels 'Say Anything' In Pitch To Keep Tom Brady With PatriotsJulian Edelman is under contract with the Patriots for the next two years. And he does not want to learn what life is like without his favorite quarterback.

Potential Genesis Of Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen Nashville Rumors Is AbsurdA new report detailing the genesis of those rumors of Brady and/or Gisele Bundchen touring a school in Nashville shows just how absurd the entire situation has been (and will continue to be).

Report: Red Sox In No Rush To Complete Mookie Betts TradeIs today the day that the Red Sox trade Mookie Betts? Maybe. But maybe not.

What Awaits NFL In Offseason: QB Carousel, Pass Interference Review, CBA Talks, And MoreThe NFL really never goes away, so even as their fans will chant and do the Tomahawk Chop when the Chiefs have their celebratory parade, questions will arise on all fronts. Here are some things to contemplate.

Daniel Theis Hopes To Play Wednesday After Spraining Ankle Vs. HawksDaniel Theis left Monday night's Celtics win in Atlanta with a sprained ankle, but hopes to play on Wednesday night when Boston hosts the Orlando Magic.