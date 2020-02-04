Report: Red Sox Interview Third Base Coach Carlos Febles, Bench Coach Ron Roenicke For Vacant Manager JobThough the team is seemingly taking it slow in the process to replace Alex Cora, the Red Sox did interview an in-house candidate for the job.

Report: Celtics Continue To Show 'Strong Interest' In Davis BertansRumors are swirling about the Celtics' trade interest in Clint Capela, but the Rockets big man isn't the only center that Boston is discussing ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Hall Of Fame Voter Who Snubbed Derek Jeter Keeps Ballot PrivateWe'll never know who kept Derek Jeter from being a unanimous selection for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Julian Edelman Channels 'Say Anything' In Pitch To Keep Tom Brady With PatriotsJulian Edelman is under contract with the Patriots for the next two years. And he does not want to learn what life is like without his favorite quarterback.

Potential Genesis Of Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen Nashville Rumors Is AbsurdA new report detailing the genesis of those rumors of Brady and/or Gisele Bundchen touring a school in Nashville shows just how absurd the entire situation has been (and will continue to be).