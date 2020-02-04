Comments
ARLINGTON (CBS) – At least two homes appear to be damaged after a fire destroyed a garage and shed in Arlington Tuesday afternoon.
SkyEye captured the moment firefighters were battling the raging fire on Bowdoin Street at about 4:45 pm.
Something inside the garage exploded as crews were just feet away, fighting the fire from a neighboring yard.
The fire appears to have damaged the siding of at least two homes.
There is no word on what sparked the fire or if there any injuries.
Arlington, MA fire. Bowdoin Street. From about 5 mins ago. Arlington FD on scene. pic.twitter.com/IKaJqFNziE
— Mike Marquis (@Mike_Marquis) February 4, 2020