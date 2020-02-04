DEVELOPING STORY:Majority Of Iowa Caucus Results Released
ARLINGTON (CBS) – At least two homes appear to be damaged after a fire destroyed a garage and shed in Arlington Tuesday afternoon.

SkyEye captured the moment firefighters were battling the raging fire on Bowdoin Street at about 4:45 pm.

Something inside the garage exploded as crews were just feet away, fighting the fire from a neighboring yard.

Firefighters battle fire in garage on Bowdoin Street in Arlington (WBZ-TV)

The fire appears to have damaged the siding of at least two homes.

There is no word on what sparked the fire or if there any injuries.

