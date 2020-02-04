



BOSTON (CBS) — Daniel Theis left Monday night’s Celtics win in Atlanta with a sprained ankle, but hopes to play on Wednesday night when Boston hosts the Orlando Magic.

Theis went down with the injury in the third quarter, and it did not look pretty. He was on the floor for a few minutes before he gingerly made his way to the Boston locker room with the help of team trainers. Theis eventually returned to the bench and was deemed available to play, but did not see the floor again. He told reporters after the game that his ankle swelled up while he sat, ending any chance of a return to action.

“When I walked out I was ready to go back in, but the other guys were playing well,” Theis said, via MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “Then at one point, I was sitting and it got cold and a little stiff and I said, ‘All right, I can’t go back in. Because if I get cold and can’t move the right way, I can’t help the team.’ And they played well.”

Daniel Theis left the game after what looks like an ankle injury on this play pic.twitter.com/GQEGJT6s2F — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 4, 2020

Theis remains optimistic that he’ll be able to suit up for the Celtics on Wednesday night.

“Last time I thought it was going to take me out for a couple games, and I played the next game,” he said. “So, hopefully I’m going to play on Wednesday.”

Theis had nine points, two rebounds and an assist in his 19 minutes against the Hawks before getting hurt. He is averaging 8.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for Boston this season, starting all but one of the 45 games he’s played in. Theis is an important part of Boston’s rotation, especially on a team that doesn’t have much size on the roster.

Boston did get Enes Kanter back Monday night after he missed five games with a hip injury, with the big man chipping in with eight points and nine rebounds off the bench. But Robert Williams hasn’t played since early December with his own hip injury, so if Theis’ ankle becomes a long-term concern, it will be a big test to Boston’s frontcourt depth. The C’s relied on rookie Grant Williams to provide some important minutes at the five on Monday night, which worked against a team like Atlanta. While it was effective in spurts, that’s probably not going to get it done down the stretch.

The Celtics are reportedly chatting with the Houston Rockets about a Clint Capela trade, which may become a more enticing move if Theis is sidelined for a chunk of time. The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. on Thursday.