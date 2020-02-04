BOSTON (CBS) — Commuters who travel through Boston’s South Station should get used to seeing construction crews. Prep work is underway to create a new office tower, and expand the bus terminal and Commuter Rail outdoor concourse.
Starting this summer, the station will be under construction until 2024.
Commuter Rail riders may already notice changes to entrances and exits, and what track their train arrives and departs from. As construction ramps up, getting through the station will take more time. A large part of the concourse will be blocked off during construction.
Red and Silver Line riders shouldn’t be impacted by the construction, according to the MBTA, but like Commuter Rail riders, they should give themselves an extra 10 minutes for travel time starting in June.
At points, the station’s Summer Street and Dorchester Avenue entrances will be impacted but the Atlantic Avenue entrance should remain open and accessible during the entire project.
The expanded bus terminal is expected to open in July 2022 and the South Station Transportation Center should be finished in July 2024.
According to the MBTA, the bus terminal will “increase capacity by more than 50%. It will also provide more convenient connections to the Commuter Rail and subway.” Commuter Rail tracks and platforms will be completely covered and the concourse area will be larger as well. There will be access to the bus terminal from the concourse.
The tower will add 700,000 square feet of office space and 166 residential units above the station.
The MBTA Orange Line will be under construction this weekend as well. Crews are working to replace the southbound tracks at North Station. The northbound tracks were updated last month to help prevent future unplanned disruptions.