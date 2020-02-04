Report: Red Sox In No Rush To Complete Mookie Betts TradeIs today the day that the Red Sox trade Mookie Betts? Maybe. But maybe not.

What Awaits NFL In Offseason: QB Carousel, Pass Interference Review, CBA Talks, And MoreThe NFL really never goes away, so even as their fans will chant and do the Tomahawk Chop when the Chiefs have their celebratory parade, questions will arise on all fronts. Here are some things to contemplate.

Daniel Theis Hopes To Play Wednesday After Spraining Ankle Vs. HawksDaniel Theis left Monday night's Celtics win in Atlanta with a sprained ankle, but hopes to play on Wednesday night when Boston hosts the Orlando Magic.

Tatum Leads Celtics Past Hawks 123-115 For 4th Straight WinJayson Tatum scored 28 points and Grant Williams drove for a key basket in the final minute, leading the Boston Celtics to a 123-115 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Panthers Release Greg Olsen; Should Patriots Pursue Veteran Tight End?Tight end was a major point of weakness for the 2019 Patriots. As such, any time any tight end becomes available in any way this offseason, a possible pursuit from the Patriots will need to be pondered. Greg Olsen, step right up.