BOSTON (CBS) – The Animal Rescue League of Boston is looking for someone to take home a “gentle giant.” Dexter the 6-year-old mastiff is up for adoption.

The organization says Dexter “is 153 lbs of pure love and is looking for a home to stretch out and take up the majority (if not all!) of your whole couch.”

Dexter has arthritis and would do best in a home with few stairs. He is “dog-selective,” so he’d need to meet the other dog in the home before being adopted.

Anyone who’d like to adopt Dexter can meet him at ARL’s Boston Adoption Center at 10 Chandler St. at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

