MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – Three police officers were stabbed during a domestic incident in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon.
Manchester Police responded to 6 Ahern Street and gave multiple commands for a man to come out of a room. When he did not comply, officers entered the room.
“There was a struggle as police tried to arrest the suspect,” Manchester Police said. “Unbeknownst to the officers, the suspect had a hidden knife and three officers were stabbed.”
The officers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. One officer has already been released.
The suspect was arrested. No other information has been released.