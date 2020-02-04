CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Manchester NH News, Manchester NH Police


MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – Three police officers were stabbed during a domestic incident in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon.

Manchester Police responded to 6 Ahern Street and gave multiple commands for a man to come out of a room. When he did not comply, officers entered the room.

“There was a struggle as police tried to arrest the suspect,” Manchester Police said. “Unbeknownst to the officers, the suspect had a hidden knife and three officers were stabbed.”

Three police officers were stabbed by a suspect on Ahern St in Manchester, NH (WBZ-TV)

The officers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. One officer has already been released.

The suspect was arrested. No other information has been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply