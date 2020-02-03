TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Tom Brady made an appearance at Super Bowl LIV to pose with other greats of the game in celebration of the NFL’s 100th anniversary. But the outfit choice for the All-Time Team had New Englanders thinking of one thing – Market Basket.
“Mr. Brady to the courtesy booth…”
Twitter noted that the red coats the players wore bore a striking resemblance to the attire of employees at the Tewksbury-based supermarket chain.
“Market Basket needs those back but that was a cool ceremony,” one fan tweeted at Brady.
“When the greatest all-time players assemble, the wardrobe inspiration was obvious: #MoreForYourDollar,” Market Basket tweeted Monday morning. “@patriots better watch your back, we’re nabbing @tombrady to manage our store! #RedCoatLife.”
It’s unlikely that local shoppers will be seeing Brady (20 years of service for the Patriots) in the supermarket aisles or bagging groceries anytime soon. He made it clear in a Super Bowl ad for Hulu that he’s not retiring from football, saying “I’m not going anywhere.”