



BOSTON (CBS) – Inside a Boston Statehouse conference room, lawyers representing at least three inmates at the Souza-Baranowski Corrections Facility in Shirley announced they will be filing a lawsuit. They claim dozens of inmates have reported disturbing allegations of abuse.

“I think it’s their training and mentality,” said Jurrell Laronal, a former inmate at Souza-Baranowski. “The mentality is always control and violence with them.”

The lawsuit comes nearly a month after a guard was beaten by a group of inmates – triggering a lockdown inside of the Shirley prison.

Since the Jan. 10 attack, prisoners alleged they’ve been tased, punched and even bitten by guard dogs.

“They try to come in here, 6-8 deep. Get you on the floor, handcuff you, and proceed to beat you, kick you. They lift me up, slam me down. That’s why I have a mark on my face,” said Laronal.

The state Department of Corrections said they have yet to receive the lawsuit, but stand by their corrections officers and staff.

“The Department of Correction has not yet received this lawsuit, and does not comment on pending litigation. We will, however, vigorously defend all actions and decisions necessary to maintain the safety of staff, inmates, and visitors at the Commonwealth’s only maximum security prison. Operations at Souza-Baranowski are returning to normal following serious assaults on correctional officers. While some privileges have been restricted and some inmates were moved as staff searched the maximum security facility for weapons and other contraband, this process was necessary to prevent further violence. Every effort was made to provide attorneys with reasonable access to their clients as soon as safety and security were restored.”

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said he’ll wait until the investigation is complete before determining the next steps.

“There is a process in determining exactly what happened,” Baker said. “Everything gets investigated and the primary goal and objective at the Department of Corrections is to keep inmates and correctional officers safe.”

Last August, five corrections officers were hurt in an attack at the prison in central Massachusetts, which is home to more than 1,000 maximum-security inmates.

There was also a riot there in January 2017 involving dozens of inmates who ransacked the cell block throwing furniture and crafting makeshift weapons after refusing to return to their cells.