



SALISBURY (CBS) – Car magnate Ernie Boch Jr surprised a waitress with a $5000 tip at a Salisbury restaurant this weekend.

“It’s just one of those things you never think would ever happen to you,” Jennifer Navaria said. “I’ve read about it over the years and never in a million years.”

On Saturday night, Jennifer Navaria’s shift at the Seaglass Restaurant wound down with a table of four.

“His voice was familiar; when he said he his name I’m like, ‘Oh it’s Ernie Boch Jr!” Jennifer recalled.

Jennifer enjoyed taking care of the group, but after delivering the bill she missed the party leaving. She started clearing the table… and soon found herself shaking.

“I just went over casually to the table. I looked down and thought oh $50 that’s nice – On $157, that’s nice. I kind of looked again at the slip. It said ‘Donnie your move.’ I really had to look at the bottom line; that’s when I was shaking,” she said.

Jennifer’s bartender confirmed and then congratulated her on a $5000 tip! Turns out it was inspired, by the 2020 Tip Challenge. Earlier this year, Donnie Walhberg tipped a server $2020. Boch doubled down, and then some.

“Waiters and waitresses they’re such fine people. It really hit me. I don’t know what it was. There was a feeling – this person is amazing. That’s why I did it,” Boch explained.

Sounds like it had less to do with luck, and more – merit. Friends say Jennifer IS amazing – to family, coworkers, and her rescue dogs. She and her husband just welcomed a third dog into their home – a 12-year-old who’d been at a Tennessee shelter for more than a year. Jennifer said it was nice to feel appreciated for the great service she’s proud to offer.

“He said ‘You were fantastic and I’m happy to recognize your hard work.’ That was really nice because sometimes I don’t feel like people truly do know it can hard at times,” Jennifer said. “I still love it, but sometimes it is challenging.”

Jennifer isn’t sure how she’ll spend the money just yet. For now, she’s enjoying dreaming up some fun ideas.