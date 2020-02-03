BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics knew they’d be playing without Kemba Walker when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. But now they’ll be without the guy who starts in Walker’s place as well.
Marcus Smart will miss Monday night’s tilt in Atlanta, as he deals with a quad injury that he suffered Saturday night courtesy of Joel Embiid’s knee. No one will fault Smart for needing a some extra time after he was nailed by Embiid in his thigh two nights ago, but it leaves the Celtics pretty shorthanded against the Hawks.
With both Walker and Smart out, Brad Stevens may turn to backup guard Brad Wanamaker for some big minutes against the Hawks. Rookies Carsen Edwards and Tremont Waters are both with the team after being recalled from the G League and should get some run as well.
A Smart absence would rob us of a great offense-vs-defense matchup with Hawks guard Trae Young, but the Atlanta All-Star may not suit up Monday evening due to an ankle injury. Young is one of the many Hawks players listed as questionable for the game, including forwards De’Andre Hunter (ankle) and Bruno Fernando (calf).
Young scored 28 points and dished out 10 assists in a Hawks loss in Boston back on Jan. 3. It appears he’s eager to play after learning that Smart won’t be pestering him on Monday night.
👀
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 3, 2020
The Celtics have yet to determine if big man Enes Kanter will be able to return Monday after he’s missed Boston’s last five games with a hip injury.